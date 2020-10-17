Coronavirus death toll in Moscow exceeds 5,900

Fifty-six more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 5,900, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Fifty-six coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,906.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases and the morbidity is now demonstrating upwards tendencies. As of October 16, Moscow has reported around 353,000 coronavirus cases, with more than 270,200 patients having recovered.

To date, 1,369,313 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,056,582 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.