Over 393,000 remain under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia
More than 393,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, the sanitary watchdog said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Some 393,667 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.
More than 61.5 mln COVID-19 tests have been carried out, including 512,000 tests in the past day, according to the sanitary watchdog.
