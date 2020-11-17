Moscow’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7,900

The death toll from the coronavirus in Moscow rose by 74 in the past day, the city’s crisis center for control and monitoring the situation with the infection’s spread reported on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In Moscow, 74 patients died, all of them had a confirmed "pneumonia" diagnosis and a positive test for the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,933 people have died from the coronavirus in the Russian capital. As of November 16, nearly 516,600 cases of infection have been registered in Moscow and some 371,900 patients have recovered.