Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 73 to 8,082

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 73 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Seventy-three patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 8,082 in Moscow. As of November 18, Moscow recorded more than 526,600 cases of COVID-19, while more than 382,600 people have recovered from this disease.