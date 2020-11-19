Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 73 to 8,082
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 73 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Seventy-three patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.
The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 8,082 in Moscow. As of November 18, Moscow recorded more than 526,600 cases of COVID-19, while more than 382,600 people have recovered from this disease.
