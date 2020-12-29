Argentina reports over 300,000 applications for vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V

More than 300,000 citizens of Argentina’s largest province of Buenos Aires have applied for receiving Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the regional government’s press service said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"As of now, 315,000 people have applied to get the vaccine. As part of the nationwide [vaccination] campaign, which will be launched simultaneously across the entire country tomorrow [on Tuesday], some 600 vaccination centers will be working in Buenos Aires," the statement said.

All citizens of the region can apply for vaccination on a special website. However, at the first stage only medical workers will get the jab, according to the authorities. "At the next stage, law enforcement personnel and people working in the education sector as well as persons over 60 and from 18 to 59 years of age with chronic diseases will be included."

The first batch of Sputnik V to the tune of 300,000 doses arrived in Argentina on December 24. The Buenos Aires province received 123,000 doses and 23,100 doses were distributed in the capital. The remaining part was sent to other Argentine regions. Vaccination is due to kick off across the entire country at 09:00 on Tuesday. Priority will be given to medical personnel working in intensive care units.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the government of Argentina signed a contract to deliver 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.