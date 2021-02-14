Lavrov welcomes US return to Paris Agreement in talks with Kerry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry discussed the implementation of the Paris Agreement in a phone conversation on Saturday and agreed to promote bilateral contacts in this field, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Lavrov welcomed the new US administration’s intention to return to this key multilateral agreement that provides a reliable international legal basis for a long-term solution on climate," the statement says.

Both sides emphasized the need to enhance the broadest possible international cooperation on this issue, taking into consideration the environmental, economic, social and political factors along with the interests of all the nations without exception.

"The minister and special envoy agreed to promote contacts between the profile agencies of Russia and the United States in connection with the upcoming series of milestone events in preparation for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow," the statement says.

Apart from that, Lavrov and Kerry agreed to boost bilateral cooperation at the Arctic Council, taking into consideration Russia’s two-year chairmanship of that organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation was requested by the US side.