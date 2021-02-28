Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 11,359

Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 11,359 in the past day to 4,246,079, Trend reports citing TASS.

Moscow confirmed 1,737 COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Currently, 348,160 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 12,391 in the past day, reaching a total of 3,811,797.

Some 379 patients died from coronavirus in Russia over the past day versus 439 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 86,122.