Russia's daily COVID-19 cases record lowest in months

Russia registered 8,173 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since Sept. 28 last year, taking its cumulative tally to 4,657,883, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The COVID-19 death toll increased by 338 to 103,601, the center said.

Another 9,611 patients recovered from the disease, pushing total recoveries to 4,281,776.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, recorded an additional 1,782 cases, bringing its total to 1,051,931.

Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday that there was a drop in the infection rate, suggesting a stabilization of the pandemic in the country.

At the same time, she said there is no need to remove existing restrictions, as COVID-19 cases could grow in certain regions when restrictions are lifted.