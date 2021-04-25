Russia records 8,780 new COVID-19 cases
Russia confirmed 8,780 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,762,569, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 332 to 108,232 in the past day, while recoveries grew by 7,540 to 4,388,008.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,526 new cases, taking the city's count to 1,080,309.
More than 127.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
Latest
Joe Biden's statement on events of 1915 may not be intended for long-term strategy - Russian political analyst
Statement by political parties operating in Azerbaijan regarding US President’s position on so-called “Armenian genocide”
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" by US president to lead to destabilization of US-Turkey relations - Israeli expert
Biden may drift apart decades long alliance with Ankara by recognizing so-called “Armenian genocide” – Peter Tase