Russia records 8,780 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,780 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,762,569, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 332 to 108,232 in the past day, while recoveries grew by 7,540 to 4,388,008.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,526 new cases, taking the city's count to 1,080,309.

More than 127.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.