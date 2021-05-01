Three killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Russia’s Far East

Two people were killed and 10 injured in a bus accident in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk late on Friday, local prosecutors said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Overnight to May 1, 2021 (local time), an accident occurred at the 370th kilometer of the A-376 Lidoga-Vanino federal highway. As a result, three people were killed and about 10 passengers of a bus were injured," the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The Khabarovsk Region traffic police said a teenage girl aged 17, a young woman aged 21 and a woman born in 1973 were killed in the crash.

An investigation was launched into the accident.

According to preliminary reports, a bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped on its side. There were 32 passengers and two drivers on board.

The press service of the region’s health ministry said ten people were injured, including two teenagers aged 17-18 and a child five or six years old.