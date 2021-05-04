Tatneft crude production down 0.9% in April 2021

Enterprises of Tatneft Group produced 2.23 mln tonnes of crude oil in April 2021, down by 0.9% month-on-month, whereas year-to-date output equaled 8.694 mln tonnes, a 6.3% decrease year-on-year, Russia’s oil producer reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In April, the company produced 304,600 tonnes of high-viscosity oil, down by 2.2% compared with March 2021, while year-to-date production totaled 1.19 mln tonnes, up by 139,600 tonnes year-on-year.

No new wells were placed on production in April.

The Taneco complex processed 1.202 mln tonnes of raw stock in the reporting period, up by 28% month-on-month. The complex produced 1.19 mln tonnes of petroleum products in April, an increase of 23.3% compared with this March. Particularly, production of gasoline totaled 100,200 tonnes compared with 102,400 tonnes in March, of diesel fuel - 539,400 tonnes, up by 8.7%.