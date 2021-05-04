Tatneft crude production down 0.9% in April 2021

Russia 4 May 2021 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Tatneft crude production down 0.9% in April 2021

Enterprises of Tatneft Group produced 2.23 mln tonnes of crude oil in April 2021, down by 0.9% month-on-month, whereas year-to-date output equaled 8.694 mln tonnes, a 6.3% decrease year-on-year, Russia’s oil producer reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In April, the company produced 304,600 tonnes of high-viscosity oil, down by 2.2% compared with March 2021, while year-to-date production totaled 1.19 mln tonnes, up by 139,600 tonnes year-on-year.

No new wells were placed on production in April.

The Taneco complex processed 1.202 mln tonnes of raw stock in the reporting period, up by 28% month-on-month. The complex produced 1.19 mln tonnes of petroleum products in April, an increase of 23.3% compared with this March. Particularly, production of gasoline totaled 100,200 tonnes compared with 102,400 tonnes in March, of diesel fuel - 539,400 tonnes, up by 8.7%.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Demand for fixed telephony in Azerbaijan very high - Ministry of Communications
Demand for fixed telephony in Azerbaijan very high - Ministry of Communications
Georgia and Azerbaijan working on joint customs point projects
Georgia and Azerbaijan working on joint customs point projects
TAP increases gas transportation by over 40% m-o-m
TAP increases gas transportation by over 40% m-o-m
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Demand for fixed telephony in Azerbaijan very high - Ministry of Communications ICT 18:05
Armenian MFA should apologize instead of voicing groundless claims - Azerbaijan's MFA Politics 17:52
New airlines enter Georgian market - Minister Transport 17:43
Georgia and Azerbaijan working on joint customs point projects Business 17:42
Iran to decide on offering cars via stock exchange Business 17:42
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 17:41
TAP increases gas transportation by over 40% m-o-m Oil&Gas 17:40
Dubai carrier Emirates will operate at 70 pct capacity by winter Arab World 17:40
Tatneft crude production down 0.9% in April 2021 Russia 17:34
Iran asks businesses to cooperate in anti-money laundering plan Business 17:34
Average salary in Israel up 10.7% to NIS 12,146 Israel 17:33
Swedish companies interested to invest in Iran Business 17:29
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency up Finance 17:19
Monetary base in Azerbaijan drops annually - Central Bank Finance 17:19
Georgia to start construction of towers in Tbilisi Tourism 17:10
India, UK to ink £1 bn trade deal Business 17:09
Spanish company considers opening car-making plant in Uzbekistan Transport 17:07
Uzbek currency rates for May 5 Finance 17:02
Azerbaijan, ADB discuss areas of regional co-op Business 16:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 4 Society 16:53
Azerbaijan practically saved Georgia during second wave of COVID-19 - UN Secretary General's Advisor Georgia 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 963 more COVID-19 cases, 2,091 recoveries Society 16:46
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China talk start of field research work on railway project Transport 16:43
Saudi ACWA Power to create wind farm project in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 16:40
Azerbaijani army performing new training flights of UAVs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:31
Commission for Crimes in Karabakh to politically, legally assess Armenian aggression Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:29
BVGA to assess Azerbaijan’s offshore wind potential Oil&Gas 16:14
BASF sees 18% increase in petrochemical sales Oil&Gas 16:12
Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects of co-op on ICT sphere ICT 16:08
Biodynamic farm in Georgia expands, despite COVID-19, economic crisis Business 16:06
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment Business 16:05
Analysts of US company discuss upcoming cyber threats in 2021 ICT 15:49
Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan down for year Finance 15:49
Cargo transportation from Iran's Khuzestan Province increases Transport 15:48
Georgian Wine and Spirits Company eyes to offer new dry wines Business 15:48
Georgia to resume talks on free trade agreement with India Business 15:46
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Arab World 15:41
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Mexico on metro accident victims Politics 15:35
Azerbaijan shares data on registered producers and processors of fish products Business 15:35
Uzbekistan reveals number of people vaccinated with second dose Uzbekistan 15:33
Philippines launches use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Other News 15:32
TESLA, CHANGAN E-cars to serve at Georgian Kutaisi International Airport Transport 15:30
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund announces revenues from ACG field since early 2021 Oil&Gas 15:20
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ names revenues from sales of gas, condensate from Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 15:19
Iran's Bandar Abbas International Airport expanded Transport 15:18
EU regulator begins real-time review of first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Europe 15:16
Global-E files for Nasdaq IPO at $3.5b valuation Israel 15:12
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (April 26 through April 30) Finance 15:11
Dev't of Azerbaijan's transport information system to result in free movement of goods within CAREC - Minister Economy 15:00
Turkmenistan completes onion, potato sowing in Balkan region Business 14:55
1Q2021 trade turnover between Turkey, Kazakhstan disclosed Turkey 14:47
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for supply of spare parts Tenders 14:45
Cargo movements in Iranian ports down Transport 14:43
Azerbaijan discussing issue of creating food bank Business 14:39
Azerbaijan to launch Alat Free Economic Zone in 2022 (PHOTO) Economy 14:30
Georgian Lopota SPA Resort expanding with new facilities Business 14:25
Uzbekistan introduces single information portal of electronic agreements Uzbekistan 14:23
Azerbaijan achieved liberation and stability of its lands - Turkish minister Politics 14:21
Turkmenistan reveals volume of allocated loans to various structures Finance 14:19
Iran discloses its plan on export of grain, cereal products Business 14:15
Number of active internet users up in Georgia ICT 14:10
Kazakhstan working to expand access of SMEs to financing Kazakhstan 14:09
Iraq to settle debts to Iran before gas and electricity peak season Politics 14:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 4 Society 14:01
France to provide grant to support agriculture in Georgia Business 13:53
Uzbek Republican Commodity reveals volume of goods sold within Apr. 25 – May 2 Uzbekistan 13:53
Kazakh PM to ensure support for businesses Kazakhstan 13:52
Uzbek commodity exchange reveals price of RON-80 fuel Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan discloses revenues of Transport Ministry for 2020 Finance 13:43
Kazakhstan talks on subsidizing loans for COVID-19 affected sectors of economy Kazakhstan 13:42
Head of Iran's IMIDRO talks about mining activities in Yazd Province Finance 13:39
Kazakhstan prepares new package to support SMEs Kazakhstan 13:37
Aramco’s capital expenditures up by almost 19% Oil&Gas 13:34
Saudi Aramco’s downstream segment increases crude consumption Oil&Gas 13:30
Navy chief briefs PM Modi about relief efforts, oxygen operation Business 13:22
India notifies digital tax threshold of Rs 2 crore and 300,000 users Business 13:19
Kazakh minister announces share of SMEs in economy Kazakhstan 13:18
Russia sent covid-19 aid to India Business 13:17
Iran increases highways in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Business 13:17
Iran bans usage of air conditioners in state-owned agencies to ease pressure of electricity supply Business 13:17
Romania sent medical aid for covid to India Business 13:15
PM Modi discusses Covid-19 situation with European Commission President Business 13:14
Indian-American billionaire Khosla pledges USD 10 million for India’s oxygen supply Finance 13:12
Demand for large yachts growing in Georgia Business 13:00
Lebanon, Israel resume talks on disputed maritime border Israel 13:00
Eni reports adjusted operating profit due to a strengthening upstream scenario Oil&Gas 12:58
Eni’s capex down by 28% in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 12:55
Exports of Iran's agricultural and food products grow Business 12:55
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi oil refinery exceeds plan for liquefied gas production Oil&Gas 12:52
Airlines refer 1,300 unruly passengers to U.S. FAA US 12:50
Another sponsor joins Turkmenistan's forum on attracting foreign investment Oil&Gas 12:47
No positive trends in Armenia's economy - local newspaper Armenia 12:35
Volume of wheat to be purchased in Iran's Lorestan Province announced Business 12:21
Georgia sees increase in revealed coronavirus cases Georgia 12:20
Uzbekistan Airways to create new low-cost carrier Transport 12:19
Diplomat of Swiss embassy in Iran dies Politics 12:16
Saudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend Arab World 12:13
Iraq - Iran's first export market, says Chamber of Commerce official Business 12:05
Georgia declares May 4-11 as public holidays Georgia 12:01
Uzbek Kapitalbank launches direct conversion for number of foreign currencies Finance 11:40
All news