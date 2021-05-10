Putin says 21.5 mln Russians vaccinated against COVID-19
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that about 21.5 million people in Russia have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the TASS news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"The situation in the country, according to experts, is stable," the president was quoted as saying in Sochi.
"We need to continue actively testing and getting vaccinated. These two components are very important in overcoming the pandemic and its consequences," he added.
Putin said he had a high level of antibodies following his vaccination and urged Russians to get inoculated as soon as possible.
