Russia reports over 8,200 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally climbed by 8,217 over the past day, reaching 4,905,059, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.17%.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Republic of Altai, in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Tuva Republic (0.03%).

Over the past day, 2,718 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 734 in St. Petersburg, 642 in the Moscow Region, 201 in the Rostov Region, 131 in the Voronezh Region and 121 in the Irkutsk Region.

Currently, 272,199 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.