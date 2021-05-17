Novatek to complete Arctic LNG-2 construction one year earlier

Russia 17 May 2021 17:55 (UTC+04:00)
Novatek to complete Arctic LNG-2 construction one year earlier

Novatek plans to complete the construction of the final, third, line of the Arctic LNG-2 plant in 2025, meaning a year earlier than planned previously, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s gas producer Leonid Mikhelson said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The launch of the first line [is planned] in 2023, the second line - in 2024. Previously we planned the third line in 2026, but now I think that the lines will be [launched] in 2023, 2024, and 2025," he said.

Arctic LNG-2 is the second LNG project implemented by Novatek. It suggests the construction of three LNG liquefaction trains with a capacity of 6.6 mln tonnes per annum each, as well as cumulative gas condensate production capacity of 1.6 mln tonnes per annum.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium eyes to expand co-op with Turkic-speaking countries
Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium eyes to expand co-op with Turkic-speaking countries
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan despite COVID-19
Turkish ŞINLAK HOLDING eyes building solar power plant in Kazakhstan
Turkish ŞINLAK HOLDING eyes building solar power plant in Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Bronze monument to world-famous Azerbaijani singer to be ready in a month - Trend TV Society 18:42
Command-staff exercises start in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:38
EBRD loan portfolio in Azerbaijan shrinks Finance 18:26
Iran reveals volume of crude oil to be transported via Goureh-Jask pipeline Oil&Gas 18:19
Iran, Italy to expand economic ties – FM Politics 18:18
Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024 Arab World 18:02
Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium eyes to expand co-op with Turkic-speaking countries ICT 17:57
EBRD's net profit declines in 2020 Finance 17:56
Activity of Heydar Aliyev Foundation today covers all important spheres of life in Azerbaijan - Russian MP Politics 17:56
Novatek to complete Arctic LNG-2 construction one year earlier Russia 17:55
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 17:46
Turkish ŞINLAK HOLDING eyes building solar power plant in Kazakhstan Business 17:46
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for welding electrodes Tenders 17:37
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:35
Iran's FM discussing international issues with Pope (PHOTO) Politics 17:34
Turkmenistan’s Railways open tender for construction of railway station Tenders 17:31
Azerbaijan's oil exports decline in 4M2021 Oil&Gas 17:29
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for electrical spares parts Tenders 17:27
France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint combat jet Europe 17:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 17:13
Azerbaijan reports sharp increase in 4M2021 gas exports Oil&Gas 17:13
Uzbek currency rates for May 18 Finance 17:11
Uzbekistan Railways notes decrease in net loss Transport 17:11
Azerbaijan Economy Ministry cancels requirement of several taxpayers for non-cash payments Business 17:10
EBRD approves working capital loan to Kazakhstan companies operating chromium mine Business 17:05
WTL talks construction of DC, SDA units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Oil&Gas 17:03
Uzbekistan, S. Korea eye enhancing bilateral co-op in public security Uzbekistan 16:57
Kyrgyz Republic’s SMEs Sector to Benefit from ITFC’s US $4 Million Line of Trade Financing Facility Other News 16:56
Iran unveils production data of steel products Business 16:55
Germany implementing pilot agricultural project in Azerbaijan Business 16:50
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on May 17 Society 16:49
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 revenues from gasoline, diesel retails disclosed Business 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 426 more COVID-19 cases, 515 recoveries Society 16:37
Iran has potential to become hub for home appliances export Business 16:36
Railway freight traffic between Kazakhstan, Lithuania grows despite COVID-19 Transport 16:32
Russia ready to assist Armenia, Azerbaijan in border delimitation issue - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:24
Volume of Georgian wine exports and its value up Business 16:23
Iran continues to import COVID-19 vaccines Society 16:21
Majority of mobile communication operators in world to support eSIM by 2025 - GSMA Association ICT 16:16
Several types of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16:15
Active work underway on construction of Pskem HPP in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:15
Uzbekneftegaz repairs unit for gas purification from sulfur at Mubarek Oil & Gas Production dep’t Oil&Gas 16:14
Money transfers to Georgia up in April 2021 Finance 16:02
Lithuania looks to resume regular flights to Kazakhstan - ministry Transport 15:52
Kazakhstan boosts mining of iron ores Business 15:52
Unemployment rate down in Azerbaijan Finance 15:52
Turkish ambassador meets with head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO) Politics 15:37
Baku Boulevard to remain open during 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competition - Baku City Circuit Society 15:36
‘Nar’ team progresses to semifinal in ‘Brain Ring’ Society 15:20
Value of chargeable services rendered to Nakhchivan's population in 4M2021 drops Economy 15:19
Turkmenistan‘s Turkmenbashi oil refinery develops its industrial potential Oil&Gas 15:19
Value of Azerbaijan's 4M2021 industrial production down Business 15:16
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to buy valves via tender Tenders 15:06
Indian Shilpa Medicare signs deal to produce Sputnik V Other News 15:02
Petrochemical plants to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 15:01
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Belgium-made goods Business 15:01
EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs US 15:00
Dubai eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full hotel capacity Arab World 14:58
Azerbaijan announces 4M2021 investments in fixed assets Finance 14:56
Azerbaijan to hold auction for shares of joint stocks companies Business 14:56
Azerbaijan announces tasks for using renewable energies in electricity production Oil&Gas 14:54
Georgia's electronics market shrinking Business 14:50
Cargo transportation volumes surge in Kazakhstan Transport 14:43
GPON-based technology being introduced in villages of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 14:40
Iran anticipates another JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting - MFA Nuclear Program 14:40
No alternative to implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh - Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:34
Azerbaijan preparing to vaccinate citizens with Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:30
Convention on simplification of customs procedures enters into force for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:18
Iranian Oil Minister talks about exports, contracts in oil sector Oil&Gas 14:17
GSMA predicts growth in number of mobile service users in Azerbaijan by 2025 ICT 14:05
Polish company eyes producing packaging materials for automotive industry in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 17 Society 14:02
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (May 10 through May 14) Finance 14:02
Azerbaijan continues military exercises, with extensive use of maps (VIDEO) Society 14:00
Iran’s trade turnover with UK announced Business 13:52
Kyoto Convention enters into force in Turkmenistan Transport 13:41
Investment in Iran's industrial sector increases Business 13:22
Georgian microfinance organizations reveal data on their profits Finance 13:19
SOCAR Ukraine resumes premium fuel sales Oil&Gas 13:14
Turkmenistan introduces changes to customs system Transport 13:13
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic sees annual increase in GDP Finance 13:03
Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire US 13:01
BTA announces extension of bicycle roads in Baku Society 13:00
Iran to determine condition of its joint oil fields with other countries Oil&Gas 12:52
Armenian side reacting inadequately to process of clarifying border - President Aliyev Politics 12:33
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals 4M2021 cargo transportation data Transport 12:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:29
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance in liberated lands Society 12:22
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID vaccinated foreign visitors Arab World 12:21
Three people killed after knife attack in Urals Russia 12:20
FGP-WPMP implementation progresses at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field Business 12:20
India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Crosses 18 Crore Mark: Centre Other News 12:18
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's 4M2021 manufacturing value of agricultural products grows Business 12:14
Crude production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz revealed for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 12:10
Investment proposal submitted for White Dragon project involving TAP Oil&Gas 12:09
Georgia reports 504 new cases of coronavirus for May 17 Georgia 11:57
Uzbekneftegaz updates electricity supply systems at Shurtan oil and gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 11:54
Kazakhstan-Romania trade down amid COVID-19 Business 11:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:53
Iran shares data on trade turnover with US Business 11:52
All news