Six forest fires extinguished in Russia’s Tyumen Region in one day

Six forest fires with a total area of 951.4 hectares have been extinguished over the past 24 hours in the Tyumen Region. In all, currently, 23 wildfires are active in the region, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The fires that have emerged over the past 24 hours: three forest fires on the total area of 15.2 hectares; one landscape fire on the total area of 100 hectares. Over the past 24 hours, six forest fires on the total area of 951.4 hectares have been extinguished," the statement said.

Earlier, Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor reported that the region had been documenting the most extensive wildfires over the past ten years. Since May 11, the region has declared an emergency situation in the woods, they are off-limits. The region is experiencing anomalously hot weather for mid-May — up to 30 degrees Centigrade.

According to the crisis center, the fires are being extinguished by the Aerial Forest Protection Services, the Emergencies Ministry, the units of the Interior and Defense Ministries, Mi-26 and Mi-8 helicopters and an Il-76 plane.