Putin orders to prepare young entrepreneurs support program

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to develop a program to support youth employment and young entrepreneurs, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Furthermore, I order nationwide to launch as early as in the near future an ongoing youth employment program, including measures to assist young entrepreneurs," the head of state said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Furthermore, "the government should strengthen employment facilitation programs in [Russian] Federation regions, where unemployment is still high," the President said. "I would like to stress at the same time that activities should be focused and decisions should be offered that address specific features of the economy in each concrete region," he added.

"Obviously, economic growth is the main systemic answer to unemployment challenges and the key condition for growth of people’s incomes," Putin noted.