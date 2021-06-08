Russia’s coal export up 5.6% YOY in January — April 2021
Russian coal exports surged by 5.6% year-on-year in January - April 2021 in money value to $4.1 bln, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In physical terms, the export of coal in the reporting period gained 9.9% to 64.5 million tonnes.
Russia’s hard coal imports had an upsurge by 22% within the reporting period to $127 mln but lost 7.1% in physical terms to 6.65 mln tonnes.
Coal exports in April 2021 plunged by 34.6% year-on-year to $976.9 mln in April 2021, the Customs reports. In physical terms, export contracted by 35.5% to 14.5 mln tonnes.
