Russian vaccines against COVID-19 tested for impact on fertility

Russian vaccines against coronavirus have passed the necessary tests assessing their impact on the ability to have children. No negative consequences have been identified, Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights (Rospotrebnadzor) reported on its website on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"There is no evidence that any vaccine, including the coronavirus vaccine, can affect fertility of women or men. Russian coronavirus vaccines have passed the necessary tests to assess the effect on fertility, primarily on laboratory animals. No negative effects have been identified," the regulator says.

The agency clarified that after vaccination against coronavirus, pregnancy should not be avoided.

The regulator also explained that none of the vaccines against COVID-19 affects or interacts with human DNA.

"Vaccines familiarize the body's immune cells with fragments of the genetic material of the coronavirus, they remember them and start to produce antibodies aimed at protecting against the virus," the agency says.