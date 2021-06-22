Putin does not plan contacts with Saudi Arabia before OPEC+ meeting — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning contacts with the leadership of Saudi Arabia before the ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ countries, there is no need for such high-level dialogue now, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Deputy Prime Minister [of Russia Alexander] Novak is in constant contact with his counterparts on these activities, he oversees this area. Contacts are constant and very constructive. At the moment, there is no need for an urgent dialogue at the highest level," Peskov said.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Novak did not rule out that the OPEC+ meeting in July would review the parameters for cutting production for more than a month. He said earlier that at the moment the OPEC+ countries are cutting production by a larger volume than was included in the agreement.