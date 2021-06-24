COVID-19 vaccination in Russia remains voluntary

Inoculation of service workers is necessary so that they do not present a danger to others during the pandemic, however, vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia remains voluntary: those who disagree with the government’s measures regarding service workers can change their job, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"It [vaccination] is voluntary, because you can change your job. If you work in the service industry and you are not vaccinated, you present a danger to your clients during an acute outbreak of the pandemic," he said when asked whether vaccination in Russia can still be considered voluntary in the wake of recent measures introduced in a number of Russian regions.