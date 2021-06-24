COVID-19 vaccination in Russia remains voluntary
Inoculation of service workers is necessary so that they do not present a danger to others during the pandemic, however, vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia remains voluntary: those who disagree with the government’s measures regarding service workers can change their job, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"It [vaccination] is voluntary, because you can change your job. If you work in the service industry and you are not vaccinated, you present a danger to your clients during an acute outbreak of the pandemic," he said when asked whether vaccination in Russia can still be considered voluntary in the wake of recent measures introduced in a number of Russian regions.
Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at Gulustan Palace after renovation (PHOTO)
Innovative technologies in Azerbaijan ensure transparency in rendering services - B.EST Solutions CEO
Azerbaijan holds working group meeting on clearing mines, unexploded ordnance in de-occupied lands (PHOTO)
Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM
IsDB, ISFD NGOs Empowerment for Poverty Reduction Program: Closing webinar for TADAMON Crowdfunding Academy for CSOs held in Kazakhstan
Interaction between Azerbaijan and Indian logistic companies on International North South Transport Corridor held