Russia’s 201st Military Base ready to help resolve tense situation on Tajik-Afghan border

Russia’s military base in Tajikistan is fully equipped to assist the Central Asian county in resolving the situation on its border with Afghanistan, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters when replying to a question from TASS on Tuesday, Trend reports.

"Everything will depend on how the situation unfolds in northern Afghanistan. As far as we understand, the tensions are quite high because, according to some reports, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) controls 70% of the border. As you know, we have the 201st Military Base in Tajikistan, which is fully equipped to provide assistance to the country if the need arises," Rudenko emphasized.

"If the situation requires additional efforts, they will be undertaken," the Russian deputy foreign minister pledged.