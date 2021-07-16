Over 500,000 people vaccinated against COVID in Russia daily

More than 500,000 people in Russia are being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection daily, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"More than 500,000 people are being vaccinated daily. The figure has reached one million on certain days," he said.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.