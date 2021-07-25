Russia reports 24,072 new coronavirus cases in past day

Russia’s new confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 24,072 in the past 24 hours to 6,126,541, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Russia’s relative coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.39% in the past day, the latest data suggest.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries increased by 18,678 in the past 24 hours to 5,490,634. Recoveries account for 89.6% of all coronavirus infections in Russia, the latest figures indicate.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities increased by 779 in the past 24 hours compared to 799 a day before to 153,874. The coronavirus death rate remained at 2.51%, the latest figures show.