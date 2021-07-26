Home World Russia Dollar rises to 73.8 rubles on the Moscow Exchange Russia 26 July 2021 12:32 (UTC+04:00) The dollar rose by four kopecks to 73.8 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS. The euro moved up by 19.75 kopecks to 86.99 rubles. Tags: Russia Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news UN reveals measures taken to mitigate negative impact of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan Import of Turkish-made steel by Uzbekistan up Uzbekneftegaz completes construction of primary gas training unit at Gazli dep’t