Russia records 23,270 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 23,270 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,218,502 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.38%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,925 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,325 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 537 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 499 new infections in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 488 cases were detected in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

All in all, at present, 493,162 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.