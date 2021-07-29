Moscow court fines Google over $40,000 for refusing to localize users’ data in Russia

The Magistrates' Court in Moscow has fined Google 3 mln rubles ($40,975) for refusing to localize its users’ data in Russia, a representative of the court’s press service told TASS, Trend reports.

"By the decision of the magistrate court of the judicial district No 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow on the lawsuit of administrative wrongdoing under Part 8 of Art. 13.11 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation (‘Violation of the legislation of the Russian Federation in the field of personal data’), Googlе LLC has been sentenced to an administrative fine of 3 mln rubles ($40,975)," the court said.

This is the first punishment for the refusal to localize the databases of Russian users in the country for the company. Previously the court fined Google for the refusal to delete banned information.