Russian authorities to arrange free passage of electric cars on toll roads from 2022

Russian authorities plan to launch an experiment, which envisages the free passage of electric cars on toll roads from 2022. According to a statement on the government’s website, the measure is contained in the Concept for the development of production and use of electric motor transport. The document was approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The most important area of work is to support the production of electric vehicles and stimulate demand for them. For example, such vehicles will be included in concessional lending and leasing programs, and from next year there are plans to launch an experiment on the free passage of electric vehicles on toll roads," the statement said.

Besides that, producers of electric vehicles and batteries will have access to subsidies to co-finance the costs associated with the construction of plants, as well as special investment contracts, the government noted.

Producers of hydrogen fuel cells will be able to count on similar support. The authorities will present a complete list of activities aimed at developing this sub-sector within three months.