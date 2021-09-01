Russian defense contractor working on upgrading Tor air defense missile system

The Izhevsk-based Kupol Electromechanical Plant (part of the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense conglomerate) is working on upgrading and improving the basic combat properties of the Tor air defense missile system, Company CEO Fanil Ziyatdinov told TASS, Trend reports.

The Tor has been continuously modernized since it was created. The family of Tor anti-aircraft missile systems has been modernized since 2013 by Kupol’s factory design bureaus in close cooperation with the leading specialized research institutes. Work is underway to radically improve all of the system’s basic characteristics, both combat and operational," the chief executive said at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum that ended outside Moscow.

This year, Kupol featured a large number of its full-size products at the Army-201 arms show, including the Tor-E2, the Tor-A and the Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile launchers and also the cutting-edge Adyutant multi-purpose air defense target training system.

The Kupol Enterprise is a leading research and production company engaged in developing and producing Tor short-range air defense missile systems. The Tor-M2 is the latest development of this system that has been supplied to Russian troops since 2016. The air defense weapon is also produced in its Tor-M2DT Arctic version that has already begun arriving for the troops.

The Tor-M2 is designated to shield vital administrative facilities and the first echelons of ground forces against strikes by anti-radar and cruise missiles, gliding air bombs, aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Tor air defense system can control the designated airspace on its own and independently shoot down all air targets that are not identified by the friend-or-foe system. The Tor-M2 comprises 16 vertically launched surface-to-air missiles with a striking range of up to 12 km and an altitude range of up to 10 km. An upgraded locator is capable of detecting aircraft based on the technology of reduced radar signature.