Economic life recovers and goes back to normal — Putin

Economic life is recovering from the pandemic and is returning to business as usual, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Such a broad representation and interest in the development of the Russian Far East show that economic life is recovering and returning to its normal course," he said.

"It is very important that the presidents of Kazakhstan and Mongolia responded to our invitation. They are taking part in the plenary session via video connection, as we see. The leaders of China, India, and Thailand sent their greetings to the forum," the Russian leader said.