Putin announced signing of documents on single oil and gas market of Russia and Belarus

Russia and Belarus intend to conclude agreements on the unification of energy markets, including gas, oil and electricity, as part of the Union State. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that such an agreement had been reached during his talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Kremlin, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It is envisaged to conclude an agreement on the unification of markets of oil and oil products, as well as an agreement on a single electricity market," the Russian leader said.

In addition, he noted, Moscow and Minsk intend to sign a document on the creation of a unified gas market within the Union State of Russia and Belarus by December 1, 2023.