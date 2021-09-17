Roscosmos to deploy GLONASS monitoring stations in five countries

The Precision Instrument-Making Systems research and production corporation (part of the state space corporation Roscosmos) plans to place non-request measuring stations of the SM-Glonass satellite navigation system in Brazil, China, Indonesia, India and Angola, the corporation said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"In the near future another six non-request measuring stations are to be placed abroad: two in Brazil (Belem and Colorado de Oeste), one in China (Shanghai), one in Indonesia (Bukittinggi, West Sumatra), one in India (Bangalore) and one in Angola (Luanda)," the corporation said.

Negotiations with foreign partners have been held and on-site reconnaissance work carried out and contracts are being coordinated at the moment.

"All contracts for deploying and operating the equipment were signed with Brazil back in 2020. All permissions to take the equipment out of Russia were obtained, too," the corporation said.

Last year Russian specialists were unable to go to Brazil for assembling the equipment due to the pandemic. The deployment work was postponed till 2021-2020, when the epidemiological situation gets back to normal.

The equipment from Precision Instrument-Making Systems is meant for enhancing the accuracy and improving other parameters of the system GLONASS.