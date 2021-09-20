Six people dead in Russia’s Perm university shooting
Six people have died in Russia’s Perm State University shooting according to the updated information, the Russian Health Ministry told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"According to the updated information of the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, six people died in the Perm State University incident, while 24 injured people are getting treatment," the statement reads.
Earlier, the death toll was reported to be eight.
