Russia has fully overcome economic decline caused by pandemic — Putin

Russia has completely overcome the economic decline caused by the pandemic, the country's GDP has reached the pre-crisis level, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Following the results of the seven months of this year, the gross domestic product has reached the pre-crisis level. The decline that was caused by the pandemic has been fully overcome," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that industrial growth in January-July was 4.4%. At the same time manufacturing industries showed a 5.6% growth, he added.

"The volume of investments in fixed assets increased by 7.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year, which shows the positive mood of business and investors," Putin said.