Putin and Erdogan planning to discuss Syria in Sochi

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdoban of Turkey are expected to hold talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 29, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Turkish leader said earlier that he planned to discuss the Syria issue with Putin in order to come to an important solution.

The two leaders last met in March 2020. Later, they spoke on the phone and via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.