Russia records another 21,559 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 21,559 to 7,464,708 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

In particular, 1,530 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 586 in the Samara region, 551 in the Voronezh region, 546 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 518 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 623,692 active coronavirus cases in Russia.