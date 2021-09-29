Russia records over 22,400 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Russia’s COVID-19 daily case tally surged by 22,430, bringing the total number to 7,487,138, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence in Russia climbed by 0,3%.
In particular, over the past day, some 1,933 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 1,223 cases of the infection were reported in the Moscow Region, as many as 590 cases — in the Samara Region, 562 — in the Voronezh Region, 555 — in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.
Currently, some 626,809 Russians are receiving medical treatment.
