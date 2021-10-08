Russia to start producing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

Russia’s Petrovax plans to start full-scale production of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Convidecia in 2022, director of the company’s production complex Larisa Dukhina told TASS, Trend reports.

"I think that it [the start of vaccine’s commercial production - TASS] will actually be in the next [year]," she said.

Production of validation series of vaccines is planned to begin before the end of this year, Dukhina said. The vaccine will be exported, she noted.

"Production of validation series on the new, the fourth [process] train of the Convidecia product is planned at the plant in Pokrov until the end of this year. Validation is the process reproducibility check, the assurance that the expected quality result will be obtained after performing the same actions for three times in succession," the director said.