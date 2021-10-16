Russian authorities say 18 dead in suspected alcohol poisoning in Yekaterinburg
Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday that 18 people have died from alcohol poisoning in the city of Yekaterinburg, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The investigators found the victims had drunk liquor containing methanol, a poisonous alcohol usually used for industrial purposes.
"As a result, 18 people died from consuming mentioned liquid," the committee, which looks into major crimes, said in a statement.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD