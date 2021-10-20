Coronavirus situation in Russia becoming complicated — Putin

The coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated, vaccination rates in the country remain low, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Really, the situation with coronavirus is getting complicated nationwide, recently vaccination rates increased significantly in many regions," Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with members of the government. He added that unfortunately, the citizens’ vaccination rate remains low.

According to Putin, the low vaccination rate "predetermines the rapid spread of infection in many ways."