Russia is open for cooperation on energy security, climate change — Putin

Russia is open to cooperation with foreign countries on energy security, climate change and overcoming imbalances in the global economy, President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to the participants and guests of the 14th Eurasian Economic Forum, held in Verona on October 28-29, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The forum’s agenda invariably includes pressing issues, on the solution of which the future of the Eurasian states and the whole world largely depends. These are energy security and digital transition, sustainable development and the problem of climate change, overcoming imbalances in the global economy, which have significantly increased as a result of the pandemic. Russia is open for constructive work with foreign partners in all these areas," according to Putin's statement posted on the Kremlin's website.

The Russian leader noted that the Eurasian Economic Forum is fairly recognized as an authoritative expert platform for discussing the condition and prospects of international trade and investment cooperation, the most important political, social and demographic processes in the Greater Eurasia space.

"I am sure that the forum will be held in a traditionally businesslike and creative manner, will give a start to new initiatives that will encourage the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between the Eurasian states in the spirit of true partnership, equality and mutual respect," the Russian President said.

The 14th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona is traditionally organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and the Italian non-profit association Conoscere Eurasia. The event is attended by Russian and Italian business leaders, heads of business associations, governors, politicians, experts, as well as high-ranking representatives of foreign countries.