Russia records another 39,008 coronavirus cases, lowest daily number in a week
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 39,008 to 8,593,200 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. This is the lowest daily number of cases in a week, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.46%.
In particular, 3,066 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,893 in the Moscow region, 1,547 in the Samara region, 801 in the Voronezh region and 789 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
There are currently 939,698 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
