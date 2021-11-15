Moscow will continue to take steps to stabilize situation in Karabakh - Putin
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Moscow will continue to take steps to stabilize the situation in Karabakh, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports citing TASS.
Russia, as Vladimir Putin noted, will continue to take steps to help stabilize the situation and consistently implement the trilateral agreements reached with Russian mediation.
