Russia detects 36,626 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

Russia has registered 36,626 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 9,182,538 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.4%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,793 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,785 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 867 new cases were discovered in the Republic of Crimea, 778 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 747 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has decreased to 1,040,618 for the first time since September 9, according to the crisis center.