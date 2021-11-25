Putin, Serbian president to exchange statements at Sochi talks — Kremlin spokesman

The Sochi talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia will begin with an expanded exchange of statements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"There will be an expanded exchange of statements at the beginning of the conversation," he said.

According to Peskov, the meeting will begin after 01:00 pm. No press conference is expected to be held afterwards, the Kremlin spokesman said, citing the coronavirus situation.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin and Vucic were expected to address pressing issues related to strategic political, economic, trace, cultural and humanitarian partnership between Russia and Serbia. The two leaders will also discuss the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and global issues, as well as the situation in the Balkans and the gas price for Serbia.