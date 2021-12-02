Russia detects 33,389 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says
Russia has registered 33,389 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,703,107 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.35%.
In the past 24-hour period, 3,805 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 2,623 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,475 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 917 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 902 new cases were detected in the Samara Region.
All in all, at present, 1,025,350 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.
