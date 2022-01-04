Moscow Exchange stock index opens 0.46% higher at 3,871.15 points on Tuesday
The stock market index on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) edged up by 0.46% to 3,871.15 points as of 07:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
As of 07:13 Moscow time, the MOEX stock index grew by 0.67% to 3,878,14 points, the market data showed.
The price of Brent crude oil futures for March delivery rose by 0.42% to $79.31 per barrel on London’s ICE while the futures for WTI edged up by 0.34% to $76.34 per barrel, the market data showed.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
New stadium with capacity of more than 15,000 spectators will be built in Aghdam - Azerbaijani president's special representative
Proclamation of 2022 "The Year of Shusha City" to be engraved in Azerbaijan's glorious history - head of Khan Shushinsky Foundation