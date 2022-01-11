Aeroflot resumes flights to Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Aeroflot Airlines will resume flights from Moscow to Aktobe from January 15, to Kostanay from January 16 and to Karaganda from January 17, stated the air carrier, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Aeroflot resumes flights to Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and continues to operate regular flights to Nur-Sultan. From January 15, it is planned to operate flights Moscow - Aktobe - Moscow (SU1948 / 1949). From January 16 - Moscow - Kostanay - Moscow (SU1952 / 1953). Flights Moscow - Karaganda - Moscow (SU1936 / 1937) will be resumed from January 17," the message says.

The company added that due to the current restrictions on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, flights to Aktobe and Karaganda will be temporarily operated according to the adjusted schedule.