Russia records over 21,100 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 21,155 in the past 24 hours to 10,723,305, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
In absolute terms, the COVID-19 incidence reached a new high since December 28. In relative terms, this figure stood at 0.2%.
In the past 24 hours, some 5,490 COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, 1,839 cases of the infection were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,556 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, some 647 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 410 - in the Sverdlovsk Region and 391 - in the Rostov Region.
The number of so-called active cases, patients who are currently receiving treatment, has decreased to 619,785, according to the crisis center.
