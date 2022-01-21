Russian, Iranian top diplomats confirm commitment to Vienna talks to restore JCPOA - MFA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian confirmed on Thursday their commitment to the continuation of talks in Vienna to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in its initial form, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported after the talks of the two top diplomats in Moscow, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Close attention was paid to the state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program that remains a major agreement in the nonproliferation sphere. Both sides confirmed commitment to continuing talks in Vienna with an aim to restore the nuclear deal in its initial configuration without any ‘appendixes’ and ‘deletions’," the ministry said.