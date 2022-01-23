Russia confirms over 63,200 COVID-19 daily cases

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 63,205 in the last 24 hours to 11,108,191, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence climbed by 0.57%.

As many as 6,211 COVID-19 patients were rushed to hospitals over the past day, which is 37.3% fewer than the previous day. At the same time, the number of hospitalizations rose in 12 regions, according to the crisis center.

The Omicron variant was registered in some 64 out of 85 Russian regions. Meanwhile, the share of the new cases of the infection remained almost unchanged: some 51.9% of those infected with Delta and 48.1% were diagnosed with Omicron or other non-dominant variant.

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 23,045 in the past 24 hours to 10,023,622. The share of the COVID-19 recoveries decreased to 90.2% of those infected.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are receiving treatment, increased to 758,457, the crisis center noted.

Russia’s fatalities due to COVID-19 climbed by 679 in the past 24 hours to 326,112. The day before, some 681 COVID-19 mortalities were registered in the country.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) decreased to 2.94%, according to the crisis center.